MSNBC: “It Doesn’t Matter What Your Gas Prices Are, Baby” [SEE THE VIDEO]

Worried about the economy and your finances? Stop it, we’re busy worrying about other things. That’s what MSNBC contributor Michael Steele has to say to you.

Steele, appearing on the 11th Hour, said that democracy is at stake in the upcoming midterm elections, so Americans shouldn’t be concerned about their finances.

When host Stephanie Ruhle noted that the economy is Americans’ number one concern, Steele attacked the “anti-democratic insurrectionist Republican Party” to justify why people should still vote Democrat.

“Let’s just go back to January when the president gave the first State of the Union. He should’ve linked the economy and destiny, democracy together,” Steele said, adding that “it doesn’t matter what your gas prices are, baby” because without democracy, prices don’t matter.

Democrats must “help people understand that without an underlying, functioning democracy, it doesn’t matter what your gas prices are, baby. It won’t matter whether you’re paying $5 dollars for a gallon of gas or $2 dollars for a loaf of bread, what will matter is you won’t be able to afford anything because you can’t vote, you can’t freely assemble, you’re on hit lists. Our Congress is dysfunctional. All these things are linked together,” Steele said.

