HACK: Disgraced Former FBI Agent Says Jan. 6 Was Worse Tha 9/11 [SEE THE VIDEO]

Disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok says the 9/11 attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people, were “nothing compared” to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“I think if you look at the scale in terms of a threat to democracy, I mean, 9/11 was a tragedy, we lost thousands of lives in a horrific way. We still mourn to this day. But when you look at something that is an attack on democracy, something that could actually bring about a fundamental change to American governance as we understand it, 9/11 is nothing compared to January 6,” Strzok said on MSNBC.

He added that he believes the U.S. should have had “the same sort of war footing that we were on in the weeks and months and years after 9/11,” following Jan. 6, which he asserts was a much greater “threat to our constitutional democracy” than the September 11th attacks.

If you don’t remember who Peter Strzok is, he is a former FBI agent best known for his vitriolic hatred of Donald Trump, and whose texts to an FBI lawyer with whom he was having a relationship with while also leading the investigation into links between Trump and Russia were leaked for the world to see.

He was fired from the FBI in 2018.

A poll from Harvard/Harris released last weekend found that most Americans believe Democrats are overly obsessed with January 6th. Just 7% say the storming of the Capitol is the most important issue to them, while 1 in 3 say Democrats have made it their top agenda item.

What Americans actually care about, at least according to the poll, are inflation, the economy, immigration, and crime.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)