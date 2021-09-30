12 Life Lessons from Parshas Bereishis

Bereishis – This Sidrah has 23 Parshios

This Parsha Sheet is sponsored by the Hachnossas Kallah Foundation. Please donate generously.

Day and Night Day One

Rashi explains, citing Rabbi Yitzchok, that the Torah began with the account of Creation rather than the first of the 613 Mitzvos in order to do the Jewish nation a favor. It was so that if and when we are accused of taking the land, we can respond that Hashem created the world and He gave it to us. We see here that Hashem is looking out for us – even far ahead of time. We also see His tremendous love for us. In our task of emulating G-d, we too should always look out for other people as much as possible – just like Hashem does here. We also see Hashem’s tremendous love for us, something we should emulate with our children, students, and peers.

The Skies and Waters Day Two

The Midrash Rabbah (1:8) tells us that the words “And it was good” are not found regarding the second day because the waters that caused Moshe Rabbeinu to err (and, thus, not make a Kiddush Hashem) were created on that day. If Hashem altered the very wording of Maaseh Bereishis itself on account of this, we see how saddened we should be at the fact that Moshe Rabbeinu erred here. Our appreciation for Chillul Hashem and Kiddush Hashem should be heightened if we focus on this idea.

Earth and Seas Day Three

Rashi cites the Midrash that the seas are, in fact, all one and are connected. Why then does the Torah label the seas in plural form? The Midrash answers that fish that comes from Acco tastes quite different than fish that came from Asphamia. We see from here the importance of noticing and noting distinctions and dissimilarities – what makes things and people unique. The lesson here is that details count. We should train ourselves to notice things they do make a difference.

Stars in the Sky Day Four

Hashem said the words “Y’hi m’oros birkiya.” – let there be stars (m’oros) in the heavens but the word m’oros is spelled without a vov – it is missing. The reason is that historically, as noted in Meseches Sofrim 17:5, Wednesdays were noted to be especially prone to an illness called askarah that affected young children. On account of this sensitivity the Torah changed the spelling of what was created on the fourth day. We too should be especially sensitive to illnesses and the safety of young children.

Flying Creatures Day Five

The pasuk says that Hashem blessed the flying creatures. Why was this needed? Rashi explains that because they are hunted and eaten and thus their population is lessened – they required a special bracha. We see from here that conservationism is a Torah value. We too should try to ensure that various populations of animals still continue to exist.

Animals and Man Day Six

Hashem says, “Let us make man in Our Image.” The plural form is noted by the Midrash. Moshe Rabbeinu, when writing the Torah asked Hashem not to put such a stumbling block before people as they might think that there was more than one Creator, Heaven forbid. Hashem answered that he wished to teach a moral lesson to others – that a person should never be so haughty or high and mighty that he does not consult with others. This is an important lesson. We should distance ourselves from hubris and cultivate a modest and unassuming nature.

Shabbos

The pasuk says that Hashem completed it on the seventh day. Yet, it would seem that the completion happened after the sixth. Why include the resting? Rashi explains that the world needs a period of rest. The idea of rest is important and shows sensitivity to the needs of others, aside from the fact that the observance of Shabbos testifies to our belief that the world was created with purpose – to reward those who follow Hashem’s directives and doing good not evil.

The History

After Chava gives of the fruit of the tree to Adam, hashem confronts Adam and asks if he had eaten from the tree of which He had commanded not to partake. Adam responds – the woman that You gave me – she gave me of the fruit to eat. Adam was subsequently punished. The Midrash tells us that Chava had forced him to eat it. Why then was Adam punished? The Alter of Slabodka explains that it was on account of Adam’s expressing a lack of gratitude. He said – the woman that you gave me. An important aspect of proper character is to always express gratitude in thought, speech, and action. Ingratitude should actively be eliminated.

The Woman’s Curse

Part of Chava’s curse is embodied in the words, “v’el ishech teshukasech – and you will be looking toward your man. The Meshech Chochma explains that he will be the one who supports her and provides her sustenance. She will have to obtain from him what she lacks. We see from here that a lack of independence is actually a curse that should be avoided. Having to depend upon others is something that is far from ideal.

Man Being Cursed

After Adam was cursed, his wife was given the name, “Chava.” Why was she just named now? The Kli Yakar explains that her original name was “Chaya.” Now, however, her name should have become chivya because she had succumbed to wiles of the snake (chivya being the Aramaic term for a serpent). However, because she was to be the mother of all mankind her name was modified to Chava. We see from the words of the Kli Yakar that even someone who fell from his or her lofty place should be given dignity because of their past good deeds.

Cast Out of Gan Eden

Hashem decided to cast Adam out of Gan Eden because He was concerned that he may take of the tree of life and live forever. But what is wrong with that? The Seforno explains that now that man knows both good and bad – if her were to live forever – he would invariably always choose that which he physically enjoys and abandon the spiritual and the good which the Creator had intended for mankind to enjoy. This thought helps us place our priorities in place.

Cayin and Hevel

The verse explains that Hashem paid no heed to Kayin and to his offering. What was the reason? The RaDaK explains that Kayin’s intentions were not for good. We see from here that underlying intentions do matter. It is imperative to do things for the right reasons and purposes. If they are not at a good place – the most terrible things can result.

Adam’s Generation Shais’s Generation Enosh’s Generation Kainan’s Generation Mahalel’s Generation Yered’s Generation Chanoch’s Generation Mesushelach’s Generation Lemech’s Generation Noachs Children and the Nefilim The decree against mankind

