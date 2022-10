IDF forces on Tuesday evening arrested the terrorist who stabbed a Jew in his stomach earlier in the day in a store in the Arab village of al-Funduq in the Shomron.

The terrorist was found after extensive searches by Israeli security forces aided by intelligence reports from the Shin Bet.

According to the staff at Sheba Hospital in Tel HaShomer, the victim’s condition has deteriorated and he is now in moderate-serious condition.

