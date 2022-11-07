BIG DEVELOPMENT: Hagaon Harav Shmuel Kamenetzky Shlit”a Endorses Lee Zeldin for NY Governor

Hagaon Harav Shmuel Kamenetzky shlit”a, the revered rosh yeshiva of Philadelphia, made a rare endorsement on Monday, urging the Jewish community to vote as one for Republican NY gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin.
In the short, concise letter, the gadol hador writes that he is endorsing Zeldin for governor as a direct result of the NY Board of Regents’ attack on yeshivos.
See the letter below:
This was actually done very thought out that Rav Shmuel Shlit”a wrote this on his own stationary, not the Yeshivas ,which would be illegal.
What about Pennsylvania? Not that if I lived in Pennsylvania I would need to be told him to vote for. I already know it takes no brains to vote Democrat.
Does Lee Zeldin have a Jewish wife?
the gadol hador I had though that Rav Gershon Edelstein shlita is the Gadol haDor:- Now I am confused:- Who actually is the Gadol haDor?
How sweet that you suddenly care about intermarriage and toeiva after continuously defending an incompetent administration that’s chock-full of it. Enough of your hypocritical politics, just stick the the cute vertlach!
By one of the arayos that are forbidden the Torah says it’s an abomination.
How can someone like you who so forcefully stands behind the political party that promotes that kind of relationship dare question the religion of a politician’s spouse?
forget NY, who is he endorsing Oz or Fetterman?
His children are not Jewish whether you like at or not.
Why trust Zeldin more?
Reb Eliezer, does Doug Emhoff have a Jewish wife? Do you know how many liberal Reform Jews (with liberal political leanings) are married to a Goy. You continue to look for issues with Zeldin, but aren’t finding any. You’ll stand in the trash bin of history with your liberal friends at CNN, as the Democrat party of JFK has sailed away. Consider looking at the Wikipedia page of Jewish politicians. Many of them have not married Jewish, and most of them are colored “Blue”, so go target those folks.
Pretty sure he endorsed Trump too
I would not follow someone who takes on a name dofi, fake as I look for the emes. What does Doug Emhoff have to to with a leadership position being second to the second?
We’re not voting on a candidate based on what they do in their personal lives or the religion of their family. We vote on the candidate that will represent us the best.
Even if you don’t trust Mr. Zeldin you should vote for him because it can’t get much worse.
And what about your hero deity Thomas Nides?! Hmmmm. His lovely wife is Virginia Carpenter Moseley. I wonder which yichus she comes from? Litvish, Chassidish, Sfardish, etc…?
Oh, oops. It’s a democrat. Forget it.
I would not follow someone who takes on a name “Reb” and demands that everyone give him respect that his silly opinions don’t merit.
Would you have done better had you had the same background as he had?
Are you the one to judge him?
What matters are the values he proposes and legislates, not his background.
I live in Texas and I would vote for Zeldin , Republican and Jewish that’s should be a win win .