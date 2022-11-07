BIG DEVELOPMENT: Hagaon Harav Shmuel Kamenetzky Shlit”a Endorses Lee Zeldin for NY Governor

Hagaon Harav Shmuel Kamenetzky shlit”a, the revered rosh yeshiva of Philadelphia, made a rare endorsement on Monday, urging the Jewish community to vote as one for Republican NY gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin.

In the short, concise letter, the gadol hador writes that he is endorsing Zeldin for governor as a direct result of the NY Board of Regents’ attack on yeshivos.

See the letter below: