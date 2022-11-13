RON RISING: DeSantis Takes the Lead Over Trump in 2024 Matchup

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis now leads former President Donald Trump by a full seven percentage points in a post-midterm poll of GOP preferences for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Conducted by YouGov, the poll found that 42% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say they prefer DeSantis as their 2024 presidential nominee, compared to 35% who say they want the nominee to be Trump, a brutal swing of support away from the former president.

A similar poll taken just days before the midterm elections found that Trump was leading DeSantis by 22 points on the exact same question, meaning the post-midterm poll results were an eye-popping 29-point reversal from the previous one.

Republicans across the board have been criticizing Trump over the midterm results, whereas DeSantis won his own reelection in decisive fashion, leading many to see him – not Trump – as the future of the Republican Party.

While only time will tell if DeSantis’ lead in Republican preferences will stay around, it is certainly interesting that almost nobody in the GOP nodded in approval when Trump began attacking DeSantis last week, perhaps showing that Republicans are far more unlikely to support Trump’s broadsides against the popular Florida governor.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)