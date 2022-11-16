YOU’RE DONE: Conservative Media Tycoon Rupert Murdoch Tells Trump His Political Career is Over

Conservative media tycoon Rupert Murdoch has reportedly made clear to Donald Trump in recent days that he will not support his reelection bid – a major blow to the former president’s odds of winning the Republican nomination.

According to Sky News, Murdoch spoke to Trump following the midterm elections and told him that the disappointing results for Republicans has put an end to Trump’s political career.

“We have been clear with Donald. There have been conversations between them during which Rupert made it clear to Donald that we cannot back another run for the White House,” a senior News Corp source said.

In fact, Murdoch is so anti-Trump now that he’s open to supporting a Democrat in 2024 if Trump wins the GOP nomination.

“The source added that the Murdochs would “likely remain neutral” if Joe Biden stands against Mr Trump in 2024. However, the family is open to backing another Democrat candidate should Mr Biden step aside and Mr Trump be on the Republican ticket,” Sky reported.

“The source said: ‘If it turns out to be Donald versus Joe then it may be that we just cover the race without any leanings one way or the other.’

“However, the source added that if the Democrats could “find a credible candidate to take Joe’s place” then the Murdoch media empire could back the Democrats against Mr Trump “for the sake of stability and a sensible White House”’.”

However, the source added that it would take a lot for the Murdochs to support a Democratic candidate.

“A lot of things would have to fall into place for that to happen,” the source said. “Joe would not be running, and the Democrats would have to have a new strong candidate. And that is not Kamala [Vice-President Harris]. But I don’t believe the Democrats know who could replace Joe yet so he may well go for a second term, especially given his relative success in the midterms.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)