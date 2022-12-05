Russia’s Unusual Appeal To Israel: “Don’t Interfere”

Senior Russian officials have been holding talks in recent days with Israeli officials with the aim of ensuring that Israel does not interfere with the transfer of air defense measures from Syria to the Ukrainian front, Kan News reported on Sunday.

Israel’s Reshet Bet reported that a Russian source close to the Kremlin warned an Israeli official about a week ago that a Russian loss on the battlefield could lead to a wave of anti-Semitism.

“The fact that Russia is losing in the war in Ukraine will lead to a search for scapegoats,” he said.

The official added that the common denominator of Ukrainian President Zelensky, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other leaders will lead to antisemitism on the Russian side. However, according to the official, Russian President Vladimir Putin is preventing a wave of antisemitism from breaking out.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)