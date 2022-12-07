DEEPLY TROUBLING: Antisemitic Hate Crimes in NYC Soared by 125% in November

The trend of antisemitic hate crimes and attacks in New York City is getting worse, with NYPD statistics showing a stunning 125% increase in such incidents in November, according to data seen by the New York Post.

Police say there were 45 hate crimes across the five boroughs inspired by antisemitism last month, compared to 20 in the same month last year.

The increase, it should be noted, coincided almost perfectly with antisemitic comments spewed by disgraced rapper Kanye West and Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

“We have normalized hate and I continue to say the biggest spreader of his hate is social media,” Mayor Eric Adams said on Monday. “What social media is doing to normalize hate, to give a platform for hate, to spread hate, it’s just really alarming.”

The largest number of antisemitic hate crimes in a single month this year occurred in February, when there were 56 such incidents, up from 11 antisemitic incidents recorded in February of 2021.

Overall, the Big Apple has seen 278 antisemitic attacks in 2022 – 52.7% more than at the same time last year.

