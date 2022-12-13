Inferno Tears Through NYPD Tow Pound In Brooklyn; Smoke Visible For Miles [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

A blaze at the NYPD’s Erie Basin Auto Pound lot and evidence storage warehouse in Brooklyn’s Red Hook neighborhood has destroyed multiple vehicles and is sending smoke billowing for miles.

The fire is believed to have been sparked at the NYPD’s warehouse on Columbia Avenue, one of five warehouses the department uses to store impounded vehicles.

The FDNY has called for a third alarm response as of this report, as the fire continues to rage out of control.

NYFD firefighting boats are currently spraying the structure from the nearby bay.

Developing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)