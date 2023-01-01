TERRIFYING: Monsey Mother Averts Disaster After Child Finds and Points LOADED GUN at Friend

A terrifying – and nearly tragic – incident unfolded in front of 76 Twin Avenue in Spring Valley on Sunday when a child found an unattended loaded .22-caliber gun and pointed it at another child in jest.

As reported by the Monsey Scoop, a group of children were waiting for their school bus to arrive Sunday morning when one of the children found a gun. Thinking it was a toy, he began playing with it – including pointing it at another child. B’chasdei Hashem, the trigger was not pulled.

The mother of one of the boys who happened to be outside noticed what was going on and immediately sprang into action, telling the child to drop the gun and move away from it, averting a potential tragedy.

Chaveirim of Rockland were called to the scene, who in turn called in the Ramapo Police Department. Police and the Rockland County Sheriff’s BCI are now investigating how a loaded, functioning gun wound up in the hands of youngsters.

