YWN POLL: At What Age Should Bochurim Start Dating? Taking Your Children To Florida For Mid-Winter Vacation?

As YWN approaches it 20th anniversary as the largest news platform in the world catering to frum Jews, we will begin polling our hundreds of thousands of readers about various issues for the public to see.

The polls can be found on the homepage just underneath the top stories, and will change weekly.

We ran a test poll last week, with the question geared towards Jews in the NY/NJ region, asking if they were planning on taking their children to Florida for mid-winter vacation. 3,698 people responded to the poll.

3112 said they were not.

586 said they were.

The vast majority of respondents saying that they are not bringing their children to Florida stands contrary to the perception of many – and that YWN has been hearing and receiving complaints about – that the standard of vacations has gone up so exponentially that the many families have to bend over backwards to afford them.

The poll suggests that this is, in fact, no more than an illusion. Those that go to Florida may announce it to everyone they know, but the overwhelming majority of people are not actually going to Florida for vacation. And if you’re not either, take heart because you’re not the only one.

A new poll was launched today regarding an issue that the frum community in its entirety is grappling with.

YWN is under no illusions that the poll is scientific; however, the responses provided from our readers may shed light on how much of the frum community perceives various issues, thereby providing direction and insight to decision makers regarding the best path forward to resolving various issues and debates that persist in our community.

THE POLL

One of the most contentious issues confronting the Orthodox Jewish community these days is that of shidduchim. Specifically, bitter battles are raging – and have raged for years – over what, if anything, should be done to solve the shidduch crisis – if one actually exists (that’s a disagreement in and of itself).

Many people suggest that bochurim should start dating younger to close the age gap between them and the girls they are dating, thereby theoretically solving the issue.

So, we want to know: at what age do you think bochurim are ready to date?

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)