“FAKE NEWS!” Trump Rips Fox For Discussing “Ron DeSanctus”, Wants New Pro-Trump Network





Donald Trump is none too pleased that Fox News covers Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis favorably, so much so that the former president has determined that the network doesn’t have the ability to convey “real news” to its audience.

“Fox News is promoting Ron DeSanctus so hard and so much that there’s not much time left for Real News,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Reminds me of 2016 when they were pushing “JEB!”” Trump added. “The new Fox Poll, which have always been purposely terrible for me, has “TRUMP Crushing DeSanctimonious,” but they barely show it. Instead they go with losers like Karl Rove, Paul Ryan and now, even “Yesper,” who have been wrong about everything! Isn’t there a big, beautiful Network which wants to do well, and make a fortune besides? FAKE NEWS!”

Trump’s latest outburst demonstrates his continued abject fear at the prospect of facing Ron DeSantis in GOP primary matchups in 2024, despite the Florida governor not even yet announcing that he is running for president.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)