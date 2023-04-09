TEHILLIM: The Belzer Rebbe Is Undergoing Surgery Tomorrow





The Belzer Rebbe is undergoing surgery on Monday morning, the fourth day of Chol Hamoed Pesach, in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital after being hospitalized on Sunday afternoon due to severe pain.

An announcement was issued from the Rebbe’s household on Sunday evening, stating: “As the public saw in recent days during the chag, the Rebbe was suffering from strong pain. The Rebbe went to the hospital this afternoon for tests and it appears that he probably has a fracture in his back for which he will undergo surgery tomorrow at around 8 a.m….it is superfluous to request that every chassid in every location daven for the refuah sheleimah of the Rebbe Yissachar Dov ben Miriam.”

The Rebbe has been feeling very weak in recent months and a week ago, there was a mass tefillah for his refuah. In late February, the chassidus reported that the Rebbe has suffered a minor stroke at the beginning of the month.

The public is asked to daven for a refuah sheleimah for the Rebbe Yissachar Dov ben Miriam b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)