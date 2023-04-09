The Fake Thermostat and Shalom Bayis





By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for the Sfas Tamim Foundation

The Sefas Tamim Foundation emphasizes the primacy of Everyday Emes in our everyday lives through educational and inspirational program study of Halacha, Mussar and Chizuk.

QUESTION: My spouse [gender made neutral] is kind of extreme in dealing with the thermostat in the house. When it is slightly uncomfortably warm, the thermostat is adjusted to the lowest temperature available. When my spouse is slightly cold, the thermostat is then adjusted to the 90’s. I installed a different thermostat in a hidden area behind the built in bookcase. Now whenever my spouse adjusts, I adjust slightly. Is this a violation of one is permitted to “change” for the sake of maintaining peace – muttar leshanos mipnei hashalom? I read in one of your articles that one is only permitted to avail oneself of this leniency if, in general, one is completely honest and this will not adversely affect his future honesty. Although I am working it, I still do lie occasionally. Must I tell my spouse what I have done?

ANSWER: This is the understanding of Rav Yavrov in his Niv Sfasayim Section II (#5 and 6). The issue has to do with how one reads the Sefer Chassidim (#426). However, it is not according to all Poskim, although Rav Yavrov zt”l recommends it as best practices. Here, however, it is on a slightly lower level – wherein you are just not informing your spouse about something that you have done. On the other hand, this sounds like the type of thing that could be very embarrassing for your spouse if they were to find out in some unprepared manner. Embarrassing someone is a very serious issue and if there is even a chance of embarrassing your spouse – then inform them now.

The Gemara in Bava Metzia (58b) states that all the people who descend to Gehinnom arise from there with the exception of three kinds: the last one being – one who embarrasses his friend in public. These three never arise. This halachah is stated in Shulchan Aruch (Choshen Mishpat 228:5) and is nogaya – practically applicable.

The Rambam (Hilchos Teshuvah 3:14) lists a public embarrasser as one of the 24 categories of people that have no share in the World to Come.

Rabbeinu Yona in his Shaarei Teshuvah (3:139) discusses explains that embarrassing someone is abizraihu of murdering. He refers to the incident of Tamar and Yehudah and explains that Tamar preferred to be burned with fire – rather than embarrass Yehudah publicly. He implies that this is an actual halacha.

Rabbeinu Yonah, citing the Gemorah in Bava Metziah 59a, states, “L’olam yapil adam es atzmo l’kivshan haAish v’al yalbin pnei chaveiro berabim – a person should always throw himself into a pit of fire rather than embarrassing his friend in public.”

MEIRI’S VIEW – SUGGESTION

There is, of course, another understanding of the source that Rabbeinu Yonah cites. The text in our Gemorahs (both BM 59a and Sota 10b) is different than that which Rabbeinu Yonah quotes. Our text states, “Noach lo le’adam sh’yapil – it is preferable for a person to throw himself etc.” The wording of preferable indicates that doing so is a stringency – rather than a requirement.

Indeed, this seems to be the indication of the Meiri in his comments on the Gemorah in Sotah where he writes, “A person should always be careful not to embarrass” – the indication of his language and the fact that he refers to the throwing oneself as a “ha’ara” – a suggestion is indicative that he holds it is just an act of preference – a chumrah, so to speak.

The Baalei haTosfos in their comments on the Gemorah in Sotah, however, pose the question as to why this concept is not listed in the Gemorah in Psachim (25a) among the three sins that one must forfeit his life for. The Baalei Tosfos answer that this concept is not explicitly written in the Torah. The implication of Tosfos is that they agree with the position of Rabbeinu Yonah that it is a full halachic obligation.

There is perhaps a third possibility that we can suggest. Could it be said that our sages merely are indicating how very severe it is to embarrass someone and are speaking in hyperbole? We find that Chazal will occasionally speak in hyperbole in order to bring home the point that this is an action from which we should stay far away.

Regardless of the actual understanding of the Gemorah, one should avoid embarrassing someone at all costs. So if you are absolutely sure that there will be no possible embarrassment then you can keep your secret. Otherwise, you may want to invest in heated chairs, heated floormats or heated blankets.

