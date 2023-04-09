BD”E: Rebbetzin Bruriah David A”H, Founder And Leader of BJJ Seminary





YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Rebbetzin Bruria David a”h, the legendary founder of the BJJ Seminary in Yerushalayim and world renowned mechaneches.

Rebbetzin David a”h was the only child of the gaon and tzadik Harav Yitzchak Hutner zt”l, the rosh yeshiva of Chaim Berlin and mechaber of Pachad Yitzchak.

She was married to Harav Yonason David shlit”a, the Rosh Yeshiva of Pachad Yitzchak. The couple sadly never had any children.

Rebbetzin David founded Seminar Bais Yaakov LeMoros, also known as Machon Sarah Schneirer, and commonly referred to as BJJ, in the early 1970s and quickly turned it into one of the premier charedi seminaries in Eretz Yisroel.

Over her decades at its helm, Rebbetzin David was mechanech thousands of girls, preparing them for life and marriage in their most crucial formative years.

It is well known in the circles of Talmidim of Rav Hutner, that Rebbetzin David greatly assisted in transcribing the Mamorim of her father to assist in the publishing of the legendary Pachad Yitzchok Seforim.

She was unwell for the past while and passed away on Monday, chol hamoed Pesach, at the age of 84.

Levaya details will be published when they become available to YWN.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

