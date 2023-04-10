



Mrs. Leah Dee, the mother of sisters Maya and Rina who were murdered in a Palestinian shooting terror attack, was nifteres Tuesday from her own injuries sustained during the heinous attack. She was just 48 years old.

The British-Israeli Dee family was traveling along Route 57 when terrorists opened fire at their vehicle, killing 20-year-old and 18-year-old sisters and critically injuring their mother, Leah.

“48-year-old Lucy Dee was evacuated by helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem in critical condition, where the teams fought for her life over the past few days, in the trauma unit, the operating room and the intensive care unit where she was treated,” the hospital said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, despite intensive and unceasing efforts, due to her fatal injury, the team had to determine her death today.”

Dee had been in critical condition since the attack, and despite the best efforts of medical staff at Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem, she was Niftar three days later.

The terrorists responsible for the shooting are still at large, and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for justice.

The terrorists shot at a car and the driver tried to continue driving and flee the scene but they chased after her. She lost control of the wheel and smashed into a Palestinian truck. The terrorists then shot the victims from close range at least 22 times from a Kalashnikov type of rifle.

The Levayos of Maia and Rina were held yesterday. The sisters were just 21 and 18 years old, respectively. Their deaths have left their family and friends devastated, and their loss is being mourned both in Israel and in the UK.

