MI KIAMCHA YISROEL: Chabad of Orlando Saves the Day for Dozens of Stranded Passengers [VIDEO & PHOTOS]





When a flight with dozens of frum passengers was repeatedly delayed at Orlando Internation Airport, Chabad was there to lift spirits and nourish the hungry souls stranded at the airport.

The issues began Sunday morning when a JetBlue flight was delayed multiple times due to a technical issue with the airplane. By the time the issue was resolved, FAA regulations barred the scheduled JetBlue crew from flying, further delaying the passengers.

A new crew was assigned, but when they boarded the aircraft, a second issue came up, delaying the flight once again. By the time that problem was fixed, the second flight crew was barred by FAA regulations from flying.

This left hundreds of passengers stranded, and many of them were religious Jews who could not eat food found at the airport. However, where there is a Jew, there’s another Jew to help.

Chabad of Orlando swooped in, bringing a massive array of foods and drinks for the stranded passengers to eat and replenish themselves before they would hopefully be allowed to board their flight.

Finally, at about 10:30 pm – more than 12 hours after their flight was scheduled to take off – their JetBlue aircraft soared into the air, bringing home the tired and frustrated – but eminently grateful to Chabad – passengers.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)