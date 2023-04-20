MAILBAG: It’s Not Just Women. Bnei Melech Need Guidelines Too

I was pleasantly surprised upon recently seeing an ad dedicated to bnos melech – frum Jewish girls and women – exhorting them to be more careful in the area of tznius.
The ad, placed in a widely read Jewish paper, had a simple message: don’t wear a cross-body bag when you’re not wearing a coat or jacket. Doing so can unnecessarily delineate certain body parts that are attractive to men, putting them in serious danger of being nichshol.
Fighting back against even innocuous instances of pseudo-pritzus is to be applauded. However, I was also left troubled.
My concern is not with the ad, but rather in the fact that similar advertisements aimed at boys and men simply don’t exist. And they should.
I understand that we live in a mostly insular world where only certain taavos are recognized and acknowledged. But we have to face reality. Women can be nichshol too, and particularly with the daf yomi cycle currently holding in Meseches Sotah, I believe there is no better time than now to shine a light on this worrisome reality.
There are certain male body features that can be a michshol for women and yet we see no communal push to safeguard our Bnos Yisroel from these.
For instance, it is well known that large muscular arms are attractive. Yet there is never a word uttered against men wearing short-sleeved shirts. The same goes for a muscular chest, but again, we see no pushback against men who keep their shirt’s upper area unbuttoned.
Most concerning to me is that ridiculously tight pants have somehow become in vogue. I don’t need to elaborate, but is this not something to be concerned about?
Yes, women should be careful about tznius. But so should men. And it’s high time we took this matter seriously as a klal. Bnei Melech need guidelines too.
Name withheld upon request.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 And it’s not even adar yet
This sounds like a joke. We have to stop strong men from wearing short sleeves to avoid women being nichshol? Nichshol in what exactly? Only men have an issur of hirhurim.
The timing of this is great though because Mosaica Press just released a new sefer on tsnius for MEN and women, called Dignity Reclaimed. Looks great. Hashkafa and halacha.
Agree with author, everyone could do with more tznius, especially in this environment. The ads on the subway are worse than ever.
Is the writer a comedian or a moron?
Haaaaaaaaa love this. So tired of only women getting ragged on. And it made me laugh out loud too, best way to start a Thursday. Thanks for printing!
There’s nowhere in the Torah that says that women should or shouldn’t dress a certain way so that “men shouldn’t be nichshol” . In fact a woman is allowed to make bracho when fully clothed, unlike a man.
Rather, women dress modestly because Hatznea Leches Im Elokecha – which applies equally to men. And since all people are exhorted to be modest, a woman should be modest even men aren’t present.
The concept of lifnei ever lo seitein michshol means that women should respect a man’s nisyonos but at the end of the day, the responsibility is on the man not on the woman.
The writer’s letter is amazingly well done and long overdue! Me his effort be blessed from Shamayim and may his efforts bear the hoped results. Across the body bags on women bothered me for the longest time and more recently, the new style men clothing the second skin type clothing, is just as repulsive.
Guidelines for men seem to me like a good idea – I’d encourage you to ask a rav about proper standards and publish the standards that he espouses in the format of your choice. I personally found that my wife’s tznius strengthened when I strengthened my own tznius both in the way I dress and the way I interact with people.
A small detail, but here is one cynical comment that I would object to – “a mostly insular world where only certain taavos are recognized and acknowledged”. This isn’t related to insularity (as the world around us is not on a moral level in which they even think about these topics, and there is barely any conception of tznius in the surrounding society – in fact the opposite is valued by most, and I say this having grown up secular..). And I don’t think such things are “not acknowledged” either. I think they’re lower priority since the common conversation will only fit a certain amount of content and can never cover everything. It covers the main ways people are machshil down to the pratim, and the general concepts more in bigger-picture discussions. But there is always room for more pratim as you mention, and I think this is a good idea. Many people think about these things for sure including myself, and I personally haven’t seen the b’nei Torah that I know dressed in inappropriate ways. This among loads of other zechusim represent the community that I observe daily.
I think it is wonderful that you’ve identified a topic that can be more thoroughly addressed, and I wish you luck in preparing guidelines. B’hatzlacha!
This so-called article is clearly and openly sarcastic.
This article is openly mocking Tznius by, among other offenses, referring to Tznius as “innocuous instances of pseudo-pritzus”.
Of course, the same issue is NOT nearly applicable in the vice-versa sense this maskil writer mockingly plays.
And, most importantly, as the Vilna Gaon and others point out the equivelent to Tznius for men is to learn Torah.
What Torah learning is for men, Tznius is for women
The author has a great point. as seen by the “Laitzim” who are poking fun. Shame on them!!