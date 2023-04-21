WHAT IS IT? Pentagon Shares Video of Mysterious UFO in Conflict Zone





Pentagon officials showed lawmakers a previously unreleased video of an Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), better known as UFO, that was seen over a conflict zone somewhere in the Middle East. Officials say they have no idea what the object was or where it came from.

The clip, shown to the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities on Wednesday, shows a metallic-looking orb zip by the camera of a Reaper drone.

The object was seen moving from the top right of the screen to the bottom left. It briefly disappears and then suddenly and briefly reappears.

“This is essentially all the data we have of this event” said Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). “It’s going to be virtually impossible to fully identify that just based off that video.”

Kirkpatrick said the orb video remains an “unresolved case,” joining numerous others in which UAPs were seen all over the world.

The presence of such flying objects is especially concerning given that they are now being seen in active conflict zones.

“The potential for misidentification could be devastating and should be a call to action for the safety our service members,” said Jeremy Corbell, an investigative journalist. He said the 2022 video of the orb reminded him of the “Mosul Orb,” a similar craft that was seen over Mosul, Iraq, in 2016.

