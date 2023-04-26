BLOWOUT: Trump TROUNCES Desantis In Latest National GOP Primary Poll





In the latest Morning Consult Poll, it was found that former President Donald Trump is not only viewed as more electable than Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis by Republican primary voters, but he also enjoys a 37-point lead – his largest ever – in the primary race.

The poll found Trump with support from 58% of Republican primary voters, whereas DeSantis got just 21% support. Other candidates were left in the proverbial dust, with Mike Pence receiving 7% support, Nikki Haley, Liz Cheney, and Vivek Ramaswamy getting 3%, and five candidates garnering support from just 1% – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Senator Tim Scott, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The Morning Consult poll found that Trump’s strength even extends to the general election. Among the 11 possible GOP candidates, Trump received the strongest support in a matchup with Joe Biden, and he hold a 29% lead over DeSantis over voters’ perceived electability.

“By a large margin, potential Republican primary voters say that it’s Trump who has the best chance of defeating President Joe Biden in the general election,” Morning Consult Poll analyst Cameron Easley wrote.

“The demographic makeup of the potential GOP primary electorate is revealing on this front. Confidence in Trump’s electability is more pronounced among the voters who were chiefly responsible for his success in 2016: white voters without a college degree, who constitute the bulk of the GOP electorate in our sampling. A majority of them (60%) say Trump has the best chance of defeating Biden in 2024, compared with just 40% of college-educated whites in the potential primary electorate.

“DeSantis, meanwhile, is seen as the most electable candidate by 22% of whites without a college degree and by 36% of college-educated whites.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)