BLUNT TALK: DeSantis Says US Should “Butt Out” Of Israel’s Business





In an address at the Jerusalem Post conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis noted that modern Israel is only 75 years old but the Jewish nation is thousands of years old.

“The Arabs tried to slay the Jewish State in its infancy,” DeSantis said, praising Israel for maintaining its democracy despite the extreme volatility of the Middle East and threats of annihilation from Iran and its neighbors.

“Soon there will come a day when there are no longer any Holocaust survivors alive,” said DeSantis. “We must remember the horrors of the Holocaust because those who forget history are bound to repeat its mistakes.”

The popular governor also said that the US embassy will remain in Jersusalem no matter “where the political winds blow.”

“The US must defend Israel against disfavored treatment by the UN and agenda-driven international bodies…and we must reject those who reject Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish State,” he said.

DeSantis also bluntly asserted that the United States has no business being involved in Israel’s internal politics and policies.

“You’re a smart country. You can figure it out. We shouldn’t butt in to these important issues,” he said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)