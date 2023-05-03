Rockland’s Rep. Mike Lawler Reflects On His Trip To Israel With Local Askanim





Rep. Mike Lawler, a dear friend of his Jewish constituents in NY-17, reflected Wednesday on his two-day trip to Israel earlier this week with 19 of his Congressional colleagues led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and joined by local Rockland askanim.

“I was honored to be in Israel to celebrate the 75th anniversary of one of our strongest and closest allies in the world,” Lawler told YWN. “I had the chance to visit Jerusalem, experience the Holy Land, and meet with leaders throughout the Israeli government. It was truly a humbling experience that I’m honored to have partaken in. In addition, I was excited to see so many constituents who were in Israel to join the festivities.”

Indeed, numerous of Lawler’s constituents were present on the trip, including Rockland County community askan Hershy Margeratten, Skver Rosh Kehilla Avigdor Ostreicher, and others.

The two-day visit by the congressmen was intended to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Israel’s independence, as well as to deepen security and economic cooperation between the US and Israel.

The visit was historic as well; Kevin McCarthy on Monday became just the second US House speaker to address the Knesset, during which he trumpeted Israel’s achievements and promised to strengthen ties with the Jewish State.

