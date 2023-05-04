MAILBAG: Serious Kashrus Issue At Nyack Hospital





There is an issue I have now twice encountered at Nyack Hospital that I believe is critical to share with your audience.

Three years ago, I gave birth at Nyack Hospital. During my time at the hospital, I noticed that one of the kosher meals given to me was a fleishig one, but contained a dairy cookie for dessert!

Following my stay, I gave the hospital a call to let them know that they were erroneously serving dairy with meat! They profusely apologized and assured me that the problem would be rectified.

Well, it’s now three years later, and b”h I gave birth to another child at the hospital. And guess what? A full three years after my first stay, I once again got the exact same fleishig dinner with the same dairy cookie!

If I had to guess, most frum patients at the hospital don’t check the labels because they assume that the hospital wouldn’t serve an obviously dairy item with meat. But unfortunately, they are.

If you are at Nyack Hospital, please beware of this serious kashrus issue.

