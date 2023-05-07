SEE IT: Protesters Block NYC Subway Station To Protest Homeless Man’s Death





What’s the best way to protest the tragic death of a man infamous for harassing and inconveniencing subway riders? Harassing and inconveniencing more subway riders, of course.

Protesters gathered Saturday in the 63rd Street-Lexington Avenue subway station to protest the death of Jordan Neely, who died after being placed in a chokehold by a passenger last week.

Neely’s death has sparked race-tinged calls for riots, despite there being no evidence that his race had anything to do with his demise.

“No justice, no peace!” The protesters shouted, standing on the train tracks. “Abolish the police!” they added for good measure, though police actions had literally no role on Neely’s death.

“What do we do?” a protester yelled into a microphone. “Stand up, fight back!”

Police eventually got the protesters off the tracks, allowing a waiting Q train to roll into the station, but the protesters blocked the passengers on board from disembarking.

In one mind-boggling video, a black man is seen being blocked from getting off the train, as the man begs police and the protesters to let him go on with his day.

Several of the protesters eventually became aggressive with police officers, leading to them being tackled and arrested.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)