TRAGEDY IN LAKEWOOD: Teenage Girl R”L Struck & Killed By Vehicle





Mourning gripped the Belzer community in Lakewood as word spread of the tragic petirah of 15-year-old Batsheva Cohen a”h, who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday night.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Route 70 and Vermont Avenue in Lakewood just before 10 pm.

Hatzolah paramedics rushed the critically injured teenager to Monmouth Medical Southern Campus in Lakewood where doctors attempted to save her life.

Sadly, Batsheva a”h passed away a short time later.

Levaya details will be published when they become available to YWN.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)