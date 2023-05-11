PM Netanyahu Visits Battalion Operating the David’s Sling Defensive Missile System





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday visited the IDF 66th Battalion, the David’s Sling Battalion, and met with the commanders and soldiers, including those who took part in yesterday’s successful intercept in the Greater Tel Aviv area.

“This morning, we targeted the commander of the Islamic Jihad rocket unit in Gaza. A short time ago we targeted his deputy,” Netanyahu said. “As I have said, whoever harms us – will pay the price, as will his replacement. We are in the midst of a campaign, on both offense and defense.”

“Behind me is David’s Sling along with its commanders,” he continued. “This system successfully intercepted a rocket over the Greater Tel Aviv area. We will continue to take action on both defense and offense until the end of the campaign.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu was briefed on the intercept that was carried out yesterday and also observed soldiers on operational duty.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, the Director of the National Security Council and his Military Secretary.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)