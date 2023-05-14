CEASE FIRE VIOLATION: Red Alert Siren Blares In Ashkelon, Gaza Border Area





Less than 24 hours after the start of a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group on Motzei Shabbos at 10 p.m., an air raid siren blared on Sunday evening in the Ashkelon and Gaza border areas.

The siren was heard at about 6:35 p.m.

An IDF spokesperson said: “An alert has been activated in the area surrounding Gaza. The details are under review.”

Minutes later, the IDF confirmed that a single rocket was launched and it apparently landed in an open area.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)