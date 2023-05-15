NOT HAVING IT: More Migrants Bused To Kamala Harris’ Doorstep Amid Flood At Border





As he’s done multiple times before, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott on Sunday had a bus loaded with migrants who illegally crossed into the United States dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’s official residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

Abbott first began sending migrants to Washington in April 2022 to pressure the Biden administration to take the crisis at the southern border seriously.

“Texas has borne a lopsided burden caused by your open border policies,” Abbott wrote in a letter to the president when the shipments to Washington first began.

Now, with Title 42 expiring, Abbott says he will continue sending migrants to liberal cities.

“There will be more coming,” Abbott said. “There will be more going to New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and other places across the country.”

According to data just from Texas, authorities have made 373,000 apprehensions, 28,000 criminal arrests, 402 million lethal fentanyl doses seized and bused over 17,600 migrants to sanctuary cities.

#OperationLoneStar continues stepping up to respond to this growing border crisis. Texas is doing what no other state has done before to protect our communities as President Biden ends Title 42. More: https://t.co/l7rmY8eoY5 pic.twitter.com/VwQ4CMZioK — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) May 12, 2023

#BREAKING A bus bringing migrants from Texas just arrived at the Naval Observatory near Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence. Busing has started back up since Title 42 expired, this time on Mother’s Day. Texas Governor Greg Abbott also sent busloads of migrants Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/L88eBOpwYv — Christian Flores (@CFloresNews) May 15, 2023

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)