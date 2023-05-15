Ishay Ribo Makes History Headlining Madison Square Garden Arena!

Sponsored Content





Ishay Ribo is set to make history as he takes the stage at the Madison Square Garden Arena on Sunday, September 3rd. Live Nation, the leading international production company, has chosen Ishay Ribo to be part of its prestigious lineup of international singers this year.

The concert, which is being produced in partnership with Bnei Akiva of The United States and Canada, a movement at the forefront of connecting Israel to the North American Jewish community, is projected to be the biggest Jewish concert ever. With the internationally acclaimed Live Nation team leading the production alongside Davidson Management, the event is set to be on a caliber never seen before in Jewish music. Exquisite artwork, set design, and superb sound quality are just some of the features that will set this concert apart from anything done before.

The event will be part of Ribo’s annual Elul tour, known for its uniquely soulful and inspiring concerts where the artist weaves together traditional High Holiday melodies with his own music. The songs chosen for the tour have been updated and revised from previous years, with tracks specially selected to fit with the theme of the tour.

Since launching his first Album in 2011, Ribo has gained huge popularity across the Jewish spectrum. He has managed to captivate diverse audiences throughout the frum world as well as Jews from secular backgrounds, both in Israel and abroad.

Over the past four years, Ribo has performed for tens of thousands of enthusiastic fans throughout the United States at renowned music venues such as Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, New York’s United Palace, Miami’s Hard Rock Live, Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, and the historic sold-out performance at Arthur Ashe Stadium last May.

Recently, The New York Times, one of the world’s most influential newspapers, featured a profile article delving into Ribo’s remarkable success, particularly among secular audiences in Israel and the United States.

In addition to his continued accomplishments in the United States, Ishay Ribo has graced stages worldwide, including London’s Palladium Theatre, Théâtre Mogador in Paris, Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia, as well as Sydney, Toronto, and more. He is scheduled to perform in Montreal next week and will embark on a tour to South Africa in November.

Tickets are now available at IshayRibo.com

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, Ishay shares his thoughts:

כבר הרבה זמן שאני שומר את זה בבטן…

ולא פעם צבטתי את עצמי לבדוק האם אני חולם

או שזה באמת הולך והופך למציאות,

כנראה ששתי התשובות נכונות ב״ה!

זה קצת נשגב מבינתי,

הדרך שאני עובר,

מהרגע הראשון שהחזקתי גיטרה על מיטת הקומתיים בישיבה

ועד הרגע שפגשתי אתכם על הבמות,

דרך כל הרגעים והשיאים המדהימים שזכיתי לחוות ולקבל מכם.

אין לי ספק שהכל, אבל הכל, פשוט מהלך ניסי שנוגד כל היגיון שלי.

ברור שהשתדלתי והאמנתי כל הזמן,

אבל עדיין קיים פער עצום בין הרצונות והשאיפות שלי לבין מה שה׳ יתברך מזמן לי בפועל ממש.

ולסיעתא דישמיא הזאת יש שותפים

החל מההורים היקרים שלי שטבועה בהם מעלת ההליכה בתמימות עם ה׳.

דרך אשתי היקרה, על האהבה, האמונה והמסירות האינסופית.

והילדים שלנו שהם שמחת חיינו ואהבת אין סוף,

ועד אליכם קהל אהוב כל-כך, שהולך וגדל איתי יחד עם השנים,

מהאקורד הראשון ועד לנקודת הציון הזאת היום.

תודה עצומה לכל הנוגעים בדבר

ובמיוחד לארגון ׳בני עקיבא העולמי׳

שמאפשרים לנו להגשים את החלום הזה יחד,

בחיי שלא חלמתי שאי-פעם אופיע על במה כזאת חשובה ומרכזית

המדיסון סקוואר גרדן!!!

אני חש תודה אין סופית לכל הנוגעים בדבר. לא חלמתי שאי פעם אופיע במדיסון,

המקום שרק אמנים בינלאומים ענקיים מופיעים בו,

ולחשוב שאזכה בע״ה לנגן ולשיר שם עם החברים המוכשרים שלי,

את שיריי לצד הפיוטים והניגונים של ימי הרחמים והסליחות

מה אוסיף ומה אומר…

תודה ה׳!

וואוו אני בהתרגשות שיא!

ה׳ יודע כמה אני מחכה כבר לחלוק את זה יחד אתכם

ישי

(Free translation)

“Dear friends,

Dear Friends,

I often look at myself and wonder if this is all real or if I am just living in a dream; I guess they are both true.

In many ways, my career as a singer has been nothing short of miraculous. Sitting on my bed as a child strumming a guitar, I could never have imagined that things would turn out the way they did.

Of course, I worked hard and put in effort but there is an enormous gap between my efforts and what G-d has given me in return.

I have no doubt that my success is largely due to the incredible people in my life, from my special, G-d fearing parents to my dear wife who stood by me when things were uncertain and encouraged me to persevere and pursue my dream.

And to you, my dear audience and friends all around the world, I owe a special degree of gratitude. You have supported me right from the start until today and I can’t thank you enough for it.

I could never have dreamed that I would one day perform at the Madison Square Gardens, one of the most prestigious venues in the world, singing original songs of mine together with ancient melodies from the prayers of the High Holidays.

There’s really nothing more to say except…. Thank you Hashem!

Ishay