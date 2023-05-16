MAILBAG: With Leaders Like These, We Are Doomed





On Monday night, I attended a local “Community Board” meeting in New York City. While the meetings are generally ho-hum, what I heard last night made me sick to my stomach.

The Board spent 15 minutes decrying a homeless shelter that had opened in their community after 3 years of rigorous planning, groundwork, getting approvals from the Department of Homeless Services, etc. They sat there blasting the shelter and all the services it will provide. They went on and on.

But then the most unbelievable thing happened. A guy got up to speak and announced that New York City had just moved around 100 illegal immigrants (I know, migrants, whatever) into a facility in the area. He spoke of their plight and their hardships and asked the crowd of more than 100 people at the Board meeting to help them. He urged everyone to provide them food, clothing, and of course, lawyers to help them stay in the country.

The response from the Board and the crowd was overwhelming. One after the next, they expressed their pity and love for the migrants, saying again and again how much they want to help them.

I couldn’t believe what I was witnessing. Seconds before, these liberal malcontents were slamming a shelter that would help New York City’s own residents. Now, they were applauding people calling to help illegal immigrants with the same services that the city’s own homeless need!

The moment was enlightening for me and made several points crystal clear in my mind:

#1- The plan is obvious. Flood the county with these unknown migrants and coordinate a hostile takeover in a few years. It’s all part of the Marxist plan.

#2- These liberals couldn’t care less about another human being. Any services they provide to people, and any kindness they show to others, is all to advance their own agenda. If they actually cared, the homeless problem would be at the top of their list.

#3- The liberal degenerates don’t seem to recognize the calamity they are encouraging. Homeless shelters at least have people that we know. When a homeless person attacks a pedestrian, or throws someone in front of a train, we can identify them and hopefully take them off the streets. This isn’t so when it comes to illegal immigrants. We don’t know them, we don’t have their fingerprints or photos of them. Just wait until the rate of “assault” against these liberal women EXPLODES, and they have no idea who they are and have no way of bringing them to justice.

Folks, America is doomed.

P.S. I’m not in any way affiliated with a homeless shelter, nor do I know anyone who is homeless. I’m not affiliated with any immigration attorney, and I don’t provide any service for immigrants or the homeless.

Name withheld upon request

NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.

