GLOVES OFF: DeSantis Rips Into Trump As Unelectable Ideologue





As he prepares to launch his 2024 bid for the presidency, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is beginning to make pointed contrasts between himself and former president Donald Trump, who is currently the frontrunner for the GOP nomination.

In a call with donors and supporters on Thursday, DeSantis said there are only three “credible” candidates in 2024 – and only two have any shot of winning.

“You have basically three people at this point that are credible in this whole thing,” DeSantis said. “Biden, Trump, and me. And I think of those three, two have a chance to get elected president — Biden and me, based on all the data in the swing states, which is not great for the former president and probably insurmountable because people aren’t going to change their view of him.”

“The corporate media wants Trump to be the nominee,” DeSantis asserted, pointing to the attacks on him the media is trying to amplify.

Illustrating his advantage with voters, DeSantis recalled an encounter he had with one in Iowa.

“You know, Trump was somebody, we liked his policies but we didn’t like his values. And with you, we like your policies but also know that you share our values,” DeSantis said the voter told him.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)