GLOVES OFF: DeSantis Rips Into Trump As Unelectable Ideologue

As he prepares to launch his 2024 bid for the presidency, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is beginning to make pointed contrasts between himself and former president Donald Trump, who is currently the frontrunner for the GOP nomination.
In a call with donors and supporters on Thursday, DeSantis said there are only three “credible” candidates in 2024 – and only two have any shot of winning.
“You have basically three people at this point that are credible in this whole thing,” DeSantis said. “Biden, Trump, and me. And I think of those three, two have a chance to get elected president — Biden and me, based on all the data in the swing states, which is not great for the former president and probably insurmountable because people aren’t going to change their view of him.”
“The corporate media wants Trump to be the nominee,” DeSantis asserted, pointing to the attacks on him the media is trying to amplify.
Illustrating his advantage with voters, DeSantis recalled an encounter he had with one in Iowa.
“You know, Trump was somebody, we liked his policies but we didn’t like his values. And with you, we like your policies but also know that you share our values,” DeSantis said the voter told him.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
The same can be said about DeSantis who’s battling Mickey Mouse.
Interesting, how democrats are willing to spend and lose billions of dollars to save the planet- because it’s worth it. But, Desantis can’t spend /lose a couple $ to fight corporate companies from from destroying our children!
In other words Yaakov doe is woke like Disney
Just about sums it up
Trump is “Not electable”?! Really? but he already got elected! and did a fantastic job while under fire from all sides, including DeSantis’ current donors…
And the second time around he got more votes than any other sitting president in history.