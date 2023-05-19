SHAKE AND WAKE: New York City Metro Area Rattled by 2.2 Magnitude Earthquake





A 2.2-magnitude earthquake shook the New York metropolitan area early Friday, causing residents to be abruptly awakened by the tremors.

The epicenter of the quake was south of Hastings-on-Hudson in Westchester County, striking at around 2 a.m. Reports indicate that the tremors were most noticeable in White Plains, Yonkers, and parts of northeastern New Jersey. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of any damage in the affected region.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), some individuals claimed to have felt the minor earthquake as far away as Danbury, Connecticut. The rare occurrence of the earthquake led to surprised locals taking to Twitter to share their experiences.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with a magnitude of 3 or below typically do not cause significant damage. However, they are still strong enough to be felt by individuals in the affected area.

Earthquakes usually become dangerous when they are a magnitude 5.5 or higher.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)