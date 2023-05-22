ADAMS WARNS: Democrats Will Get Crushed Over Illegal Immigrant Crisis





New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a stark warning to his fellow Democrats on Sunday, saying that the ongoing migrant crisis could cost the Democratic Party dearly at the polls. He compared it to the phenomenon of rising crime rates, which he said has already hurt Democrats at the ballot box.

“Let’s be clear: When I talked about public safety and the over-proliferation of guns in our country last year, many people were not listening to the concern of voters, and I’m saying that again,” Adams said on MSNBC.

“I would do everything possible to get the president re-elected. I’ve made that clear,” Adams said. “My concern is not politics. It’s people. The people who come into this country should receive the proper care that they deserve and the people who are in this country should not be overburdened with the cost.

“This is not politics for me. This is for people.”

New York City has been on the receiving end of 70,000 migrants, and the flow isn’t stopping, Adams told host Jonathan Capehart, noting that the crisis is expected to cost the city $4.3 billion by next spring.

“No city should have to burden a national problem on its own,” Adams said. “And clearly, when you speak to other mayors and my colleagues across the country that are dealing with this, clearly it’s time for us to sit down and speak with the president so that we can show first-hand how the impact of this crisis is undermining how we carry out our functions in our cities.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)