Prominent MAGA Donor Jumps Ship, Throws Support Behind Ron DeSantis





In a notable shift, a well-known Republican financier and former supporter of ex-President Donald Trump is now throwing his support behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the 2024 election. Hal Lambert, the founder of Texas-based Point Bridge Capital, which manages an investment fund named after Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan from 2016, believes it is time for Republicans to move forward and rally behind the 44-year-old DeSantis.

Lambert expressed his commitment to DeSantis, stating, “I’m all in for DeSantis this time. I have big plans to assist in his victory,” as he shared with The Post. Lambert’s MAGA ETF, an exchange-traded fund, invests in companies whose employees and political action committees predominantly support Republican candidates.

Having served on Trump’s inaugural committee in 2016, Lambert revealed that his decision to support DeSantis came after an impressive dining experience with the governor and his wife, Casey, in Florida three weeks ago. Lambert praised DeSantis for his strong and successful conservative track record as the governor of the Sunshine State. He emphasized that DeSantis, who is anticipated to enter the presidential race this week, aligns with his values on crucial matters such as border security, energy independence, and school choice.

“Ron is good at giving a message,” Lambert said, adding that he thinks DeSantis’s wife, Casey, is a great asset for him.

Lambert was also critical of Trump’s recent town hall with CNN, saying he did nothing to change the mind of anyone who wasn’t already supportive of him and that he focused too much on the past.

“What voters who didn’t vote for Trump in 2020 are going to vote for him this time based on his performance? I don’t think anyone will,” Lambert said.

“We can’t talk about things from four years ago that can’t be changed,” he said. “Trump is going to have a difficult time winning the general election. The election won’t be about Joe Biden’s bad record. It will be a referendum on Trump instead.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)