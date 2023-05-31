INDICTED: Man Who Fired Shots Which Went Into Yeshiva In Far Rockaway Arraigned For Attempted Murder





Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz made a significant announcement, stating that Jeffrey Morel has been indicted by a grand jury and arraigned for attempted murder in connection with a shooting incident in Far Rockaway. This reckless act resulted in bullets flying into a nearby yeshiva, narrowly missing a student and damaging parked cars.

District Attorney Katz says that Jeffrey Morel, a 31-year-old resident of Brookhaven Avenue in Far Rockaway, was arraigned yesterday based on an indictment that includes charges of attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and criminal mischief in the fourth degree. Queens Supreme Court Justice Toni Cimino has scheduled Morel’s next court appearance for June 27, 2023.

If convicted of the attempted murder charge, Morel could face a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

According to the details outlined in the charges:

1. Video surveillance footage captured Morel entering an apartment building located at 9-10 Dinsmore Avenue on May 1, around 6:58 a.m. He approached a resident’s door and encountered a man in the hallway. An argument ensued, during which the other man brandished what appeared to be a gun. Morel subsequently left the building and made his way to the intersection of Dinsmore Avenue and Beach 9th Street, near the Talmud Torah Siach Yitzchok school.

2. The second man, captured on video leaving the same building, joined Morel at the intersection. Morel pointed a gun at him and fired multiple shots, while the other man also appeared to be armed.

3. Bullet holes were discovered in a window at the yeshiva, with bullet fragments and a fired bullet found inside the school. Additionally, a bullet fragment was recovered from the ground in front of the school window. Thankfully, a 13-year-old student who was in a classroom narrowly avoided injury.

4. A parked Toyota nearby had a bullet hole in its front panel, while a Honda had bullet holes in its windshield and driver’s side door.

Evidence collected by the police includes five .40 caliber shell casings found at the location where Morel was seen holding the gun on video. Furthermore, a .45 caliber shell casing and a bullet fragment were discovered where the second man had been standing. Another fired bullet was recovered from the intersection.

