TAKING A TUMBLE: Biden Trips, Falls On His Face At Air Force Graduation [SEE THE VIDEO]





President Joe Biden on Thursday took a tumble while on stage at an Air Force graduation ceremony.

Footage of the incident shows the president shaking a graduate’s hand and then attempting to make his way to another part of the stage. But when he does, he almost immediately tripped, falling head over heels.

The president lay on the ground for a few seconds as the crowd awkwardly cheered before going into an uncomfortable silence as Secret Service agents helped him off the stage.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)