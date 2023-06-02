THE FIGHTS BEGIN: DeSantis Mocks Trump, Questions His Efficacy As President





Republican 2024 candidate Ron DeSantis drew laughs from an Iowa crowd after he mocked Trump’s criticism of his handling of the Covid pandemic, pointing out that Trump’s family’s own actions show how hypocritical he is.

“He used to say how great Florida was,” DeSantis told a reporter. “His whole family moved to Florida under my governorship. Are you kidding me?”

“Look, I’m going to respond to attacks,” DeSantis added as the crowd laughed.

“I mean, if you say Cuomo did a better job with COVID than Florida did — first of all, that’s not what he used to say. Six months ago he would have never said that, right?”

DeSantis took another swipe at Trump during a campaign event in New Hampshire on Thursday. Asked by a reporter about Trump claiming he would fix the country in “six months,” DeSantis replied: “Why didn’t he do it in his first four years?”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)