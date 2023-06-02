CHASDEI HASHEM: Harav Shmuel Kamenetzky Shlit”a Released From Hospital After Battling Pneumonia





Rav Shmuel Kamenetzky shlit”a, the zkan roshei yeshiva in the US, was released to a rehab facility on Friday after a bout of pneumonia forced his hospitalization. The pneumonia infection occurred just days after the rosh yeshiva returned home following a stroke he suffered after attending the levaya of Rav Meir Hershkowitz zt”l in Lakewood.

In a message, the Philadelphia Yeshiva said that Rav Shmuel “is continuing to improve” and “is in good spirits,” permitting for his release from the hospital.

“The oilam is requested NOT to come visit as the Rosh Hayeshiva needs to concentrate on his therapy,” the message added. “The Rosh Yeshiva appreciates all the Teffilos and requests the oilam to continue to be מתפלל for his complete refuah.”

Please continue to be מתפלל for שמואל בן איטא עטיל