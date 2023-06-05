UNBIASED, MY FOOT: Disgraced Former FBI Director Comey Gives Wholehearted Endorsement To Joe Biden

Former, and arguably disgraced, FBI Director James Comey issued a full-throated endorsement of President Joe Biden in the next election, telling MSNBC that “It has to be Joe Biden” in 2024.
“I’m glad he’s willing to serve,” Comey told Jen Psaki, Biden’s former press secretary who now works as an MSNBC anchor. ”
It has to be somebody committed to the rule of law, committed to the values of this country,” he continued. “And I’m not talking about policy. People can disagree about policy. There are things above those disagreements that all of us should think about the same way. The president must be someone who abides the law and our Constitution. And there’s no one else but Joe Biden.”
Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017 while leading the FBI’s probe into collusion with Russia that didn’t exist, also warned that were Trump to return to the White House, it could end up being little more than four years of going after political adversaries.
“He could order the prosecution of individuals who he sees as enemies. I’m sure I’m on the enemies list,” Comey opined. “Because the president constitutionally does oversee the executive branch entirely, which includes the Department of Justice, prosecutors and investigators. And so he could commission, direct that individuals be pursued. He could also direct all types of other conduct that people would maybe take to court to try to stop – but who enforces court orders? Mostly the United States Marshals Service, which is part of the executive branch and reports to the president. And so President Trump could say, ‘I don’t care what the Supreme Court says or these district judges say, I’m telling the Marshals Service don’t enforce the court order.’ And so our Constitution really does give a rogue president, which is what this would be, tremendous power to destroy.”
“People criticize CNN for their town hall. I want the American people to stare at the threat that we’re facing and understand that they cannot take the next election off,” he added.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Disgraced by whom? By an immoral degenerate criminal?
By BOSTON HERALD EDITORIAL STAFF |
August 30, 2019 at 1:00 a.m.
Thursday, the Justice Department’s Inspector General announced that former FBI Director James Comey had violated bureau policies when he gave a sensitive memo to a friend with instructions to share the contents with a reporter. In addition, Comey did not properly notify the FBI that additional memos were locked in his safe at home, even after he was fired by President Trump.
Comey was shaken by the personality and behavior of Donald Trump, so he committed conversations and interactions to memos. The former FBI chief wanted to make one particular memo public in hopes that it would result in the appointment of a special counsel to lead the bureau’s investigation into links between Vladimir Putin’s Russia government and the Trump presidential campaign.
In short, Comey intentionally leaked sensitive information in order to make the FBI bear down on the Trump campaign and administration with all the power and resources at its disposal. It was done because Comey didn’t like the president and many of the agents involved in the subsequent investigation did not either, as evidence has since shown.
U.S. LEGAL NEWS
AUGUST 29, 201910:39 AMUPDATED 4 YEARS AGO
DOJ declines to prosecute Comey despite finding that he leaked info
By Andy Sullivan
6 MIN READ
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department has decided not to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey despite an internal investigation that found he improperly leaked information to the news media, the department’s internal watchdog said on Thursday.
Washington
CNN
—
Former FBI Director James Comey violated agency policies when he retained and leaked a set of memos he took documenting meetings with President Donald Trump early in 2017, the Justice Department’s inspector general said in a report released Thursday.
Comey set a “dangerous example” for FBI employees in an attempt to “achieve a personally desired outcome,” the report states.
Former, and arguably disgraced, FBI Director James Comey issued a full-throated endorsement of President Joe Biden in the next election, telling MSNBC that “It has to be Joe Biden” in 2024.
Everyone knows the reason is because
“He could order the prosecution of individuals who he sees as enemies. I’m sure I’m on the enemies list,” Comey opined.
Basically “I’m endorsing Biden because if Trump is president I’m going to jail”
Why would he go to jail if he did nothing wrong? Doesn’t he believe in the rule of law?
Enough said