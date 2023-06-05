UNBIASED, MY FOOT: Disgraced Former FBI Director Comey Gives Wholehearted Endorsement To Joe Biden





Former, and arguably disgraced, FBI Director James Comey issued a full-throated endorsement of President Joe Biden in the next election, telling MSNBC that “It has to be Joe Biden” in 2024.

“I’m glad he’s willing to serve,” Comey told Jen Psaki, Biden’s former press secretary who now works as an MSNBC anchor. ”

It has to be somebody committed to the rule of law, committed to the values of this country,” he continued. “And I’m not talking about policy. People can disagree about policy. There are things above those disagreements that all of us should think about the same way. The president must be someone who abides the law and our Constitution. And there’s no one else but Joe Biden.”

Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017 while leading the FBI’s probe into collusion with Russia that didn’t exist, also warned that were Trump to return to the White House, it could end up being little more than four years of going after political adversaries.

“He could order the prosecution of individuals who he sees as enemies. I’m sure I’m on the enemies list,” Comey opined. “Because the president constitutionally does oversee the executive branch entirely, which includes the Department of Justice, prosecutors and investigators. And so he could commission, direct that individuals be pursued. He could also direct all types of other conduct that people would maybe take to court to try to stop – but who enforces court orders? Mostly the United States Marshals Service, which is part of the executive branch and reports to the president. And so President Trump could say, ‘I don’t care what the Supreme Court says or these district judges say, I’m telling the Marshals Service don’t enforce the court order.’ And so our Constitution really does give a rogue president, which is what this would be, tremendous power to destroy.”

“People criticize CNN for their town hall. I want the American people to stare at the threat that we’re facing and understand that they cannot take the next election off,” he added.

