



South Korean intelligence believes that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un needs an intervention, with the tyrant ballooning to over 300 pounds while suffering from insomnia, abusing prescription pills, and using massive amounts of alcohol and cigarettes.

South Korean lawmaker Yoo Sang-bum, the executive secretary for the Parliamentary Intelligence Committee, told The Korea Herald that KIJU “may be experiencing a serious sleep disorder and engaging in excessive alcohol and tobacco consumption,” “hoarding” insomnia meds, and taking “significant amounts” of alcohol and cigarettes.

Furthermore, alongside the sleep disturbances and apparent substance misuse, the intelligence agency also observed the presence of marks on the wrists or arms of the North Korean leader. These marks are believed to be scratches, potentially resulting from scars associated with a stress-related skin condition or an allergic reaction.

Additionally, an analysis supported by artificial intelligence revealed that Kim’s weight is estimated to be around 140 kilograms, approximately equivalent to 308 pounds.

The evaluation of Kim’s well-being has consistently attracted intense scrutiny and generated significant international concern and interest. Any possible transition of leadership within this isolated nation holds implications for South Korean and global security.

Previous reports have surfaced regarding potential health concerns surrounding the North Korean leader, with widespread speculation over his absence at several significant events earlier this year, fueling suspicions that his health is failing.

