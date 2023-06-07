WELCOME TO NYC: City Vending Machines Giving Free Crack Pipes And Other Drug Paraphernalia





In an effort to address the alarming increase in drug overdoses across New York City, officials have introduced a unique solution: vending machines catering to drug users. These machines, strategically placed in some of the city’s most drug-infested neighborhoods, offer a range of free paraphernalia such as crack pipes and lip balm, along with life-saving Narcan for overdose emergencies.

The vending machines, which deviate from the usual assortment of snacks and drinks, aim to combat the surge in drug-related fatalities in the five boroughs, according to city Health Department officials. Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Ashwin Vasan highlighted the urgency of the situation, stating that New York City is on track to experience its highest number of overdoses ever in 2022, with a life lost to drugs every three hours.

Fentanyl, a highly potent opioid, has been a significant contributor to the overdose crisis, but Vasan also highlighted the growing presence of Xylazine, a veterinary drug known as the “zombie drug.” Xylazine can induce a catatonic state and cause severe tissue damage. To address these concerns, the vending machines are stocked with Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Additionally, they provide drug-test strips to detect fentanyl, as well as “Safer Smoking” kits equipped with tools to smoke crack and crystal meth, including a heavy stem pipe, mouthpiece, and lip balm.

The vending machines also offer other “essential items” like nicotine gum, first-aid packages, and other items. Users can access these items free of charge by simply entering their zip code.

While the initial machine does not dispense syringes, Vasan stated that future machines might include them. The cost of each machine is $11,000, and they will be strategically placed in areas most affected by drug overdoses.

Vasan emphasized that while the vending machines are not a comprehensive solution, they serve as a crucial tool to bring life-saving resources directly to New Yorkers. The program was first announced in early 2022 in response to the spike in drug overdoses within the city.

According to city data, 2021 witnessed a record number of fatal overdoses, totaling 2,668 deaths across the five boroughs. Health officials anticipate that the 2022 figures will surpass this grim record. In the first half of 2021 alone, there were 1,370 fatal overdoses. Fentanyl was involved in approximately 80% of these cases.

Considering the severity of the situation, with the US Drug Enforcement Administration labeling Xylazine as “the deadliest drug threat” in the country, Vasan mentioned the possibility of incorporating Xylazine test strips into the vending machines. Similar test strips for fentanyl are already available.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)