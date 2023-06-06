ALERT: Smoke From Canadian Wildfires In NYC, Tri-State Area; Wildfire Spreading In Jackson, NJ





The National Weather Service issued an Air Quality Alert on Tuesday for New York City and parts of the Tri-State due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires drifting across the region.

The smoke is making skies hazy and making for potentially dangerous conditions, especially for people with respiratory issues.

Monsey Scoop reports that the smoke is seen all over the Hudson valley and Rockland County.

In addition, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for parts of New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Lakewood Alerts is reporting that there is a serious wildfire that started a short while ago in Jackson, NJ.

The air quality alert means air pollution concentration in the region will be unhealthy for people with heart or lung disease, children and adults over 65.

The smoky skies are the result of more than 160 forest fires burning in Quebec during what federal officials say is shaping up to be among Canada’s worst fire seasons ever.

The smoke and haze is easier to see in this loop… pic.twitter.com/3QJBn2x25U — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) June 6, 2023

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)