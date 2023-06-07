IS HE NUTS? NYC Mayor Adams Suggests Putting Illegal Immigrants In Private Homes





NYC Mayor Eric Adams is apparently losing his mind over the wave of migrants into the Big Apple, which he once proudly proclaimed a “sanctuary city” for illegals. His latest bright idea is to have them housed in… private homes.

Under the mayor’s plan, families would be paid by the city to put up illegal immigrants in their homes.

“There are residents who are suffering right now because of economic challenges. They have spare rooms. They have locales,” Adams said.

Are there any spare rooms in Gracie Mansion he’d like to offer?

He didn’t provide specifics of how the plan would work or how much the city would pay such families. However, he did say that New York City would pay houses of worship $125 per night for each asylum seeker provided shelter – cheaper than the $380 it costs to put up a migrant family in one of its shelter hotels.

The New York Post noted that if the private residence plan went ahead, it could mean New Yorkers would be paid more to host illegal immigrants than a foster parent is paid to raise a child in New York.

Priorities!

