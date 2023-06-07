FLATBUSH: Woman Robbed At Gunpoint On Kings Highway In Broad Daylight [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





A woman was the victim of a strong-armed robbery in broad daylight in Flatbush, Wednesday morning.

Flatbush Scoop reported that at around 11:30AM, a suspect approached a female victim on Kings Highway and East 13th Street, displayed a firearm, and stole an expensive Rolex watch. The suspect(s) fled in a black Honda Pilot.

The NYPD and Flatbush Shomrim were on the scene in seconds, but the suspect had already fled. Dozens of Shomrim and NYPD were canvassing the area, as an NYPD Chopper hovered overhead searching the area as well.

Flatbush Hatzolah responded to treat the victim, who suffered a panic attack. Thankfully, she was not injured.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)