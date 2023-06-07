REPORT: Feds Inform Trump He’s Likely To Be Indicted, Trump Dismisses Claims





Reports have emerged suggesting that federal prosecutors have informed former President Donald Trump about a potential indictment in relation to an ongoing investigation into alleged mishandling of classified documents. The story, published on Wednesday by journalist John Solomon, a known Trump ally, sparked widespread speculation. However, Trump himself refuted the claims, stating in a conversation with The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman that he had not been informed of any impending indictment. Trump took to his new social media platform, Truth Social, to further deny the allegations and label the investigation as another example of “SCAMS & WITCH HUNTS,” while rallying Republican lawmakers to prioritize the issue.

The report that Trump was likely to face indictment originated from Just The News, but other news outlets have not independently confirmed the information regarding the notification to Trump by federal prosecutors. Former Attorney General Bill Barr, in an interview on CBS, expressed his belief that the investigation into Trump’s conduct posed the most significant legal risk to the former president and speculated that an indictment might be imminent.

“I suspect it’s near,” former Attorney General Bill Barr said Tuesday on CBS. “I’ve said for a while that I think this is the most dangerous legal risk facing the former president. And if I had to bet, I would bet that it’s near.”

The investigation, led by special counsel Jack Smith, has seen recent developments. It was triggered by the Justice Department following the National Archives’ efforts to retrieve presidential records after Trump’s departure from office. Trump’s team eventually handed over nearly 200 classified records. This action led to the August 2022 search of the property, during which the FBI discovered over 100 additional classified records. Trump has put forth several defenses, including claiming his right to possess the documents and the ability to unilaterally declassify them without following formal processes.

On Wednesday, Trump denounced the investigation as a “travesty of justice & election interference at a level never seen before.”

No one has told me I’m being indicted, and I shouldn’t be because I’ve done NOTHING wrong, but I have assumed for years that I am a Target of the WEAPONIZED DOJ & FBI, starting with the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX, the “No Collusion” Mueller Report, Impeachment HOAX #1, Impeachment HOAX #2, the PERFECT Ukraine phone call, and various other SCAMS & WITCH HUNTS. A TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE & ELECTION INTERFERENCE AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE. REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS MUST MAKE THIS THEIR # 1 ISSUE!!!

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)