DEEPLY DISLIKABLE: Americans Really Don’t Like Trump OR Biden, New Poll Finds





A recent poll conducted by ABC News and Ipsos indicates that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are currently tied in terms of favorability ratings, and both are really not very liked by the American public.

According to the survey, which was conducted after news of the indictment broke, Trump’s favorability rating stands at 31 percent. Surprisingly, this figure represents a 6-point increase since the last poll conducted in early April. Meanwhile, Trump’s unfavorable rating has decreased by 5 points, now standing at 56 percent. On the other hand, President Biden’s favorability rating is also at 31 percent, placing him on par with his predecessor. This outcome is concerning for Biden, especially considering that Trump has faced two indictments in the past 10 weeks. Additionally, the poll marks an all-time low for Biden’s favorability in this particular survey, with 52 percent of respondents holding an unfavorable view of the current president.

Another significant finding from the poll is that 47 percent of Americans believe the charges against Trump are politically motivated, whereas 37 percent think politics did not influence the decision to indict him.

However, when it comes to the case itself, opinions differ. Forty-eight percent of respondents believe that Trump should face charges, while 35 percent are of the opinion that he should not be charged.

As the survey results show a deadlock in favorability ratings between the two presidents, the political landscape remains divided. The coming weeks will provide more insight into the public’s sentiments as events continue to unfold.

