THE BEST MINDS: O.J. Simpson Offering Trump Legal Advice After Classified Docs Indictment





Donald Trump is getting legal advice from the “best minds,” with former football star O.J. Simpson taking to Twitter to offer unsolicited counsel to former President Donald Trump following news of Trump’s indictment over his handling of classified documents.

On Twitter, Simpson shared advice he had received from prominent legal minds, including Alan Dershowitz and the late Johnnie Cochran, who had represented him in the past.

“The one thing they all told me and stressed to me: do not talk about the case publicly. Do not do interviews about the case. The Bakers threatened to quit if I did that,” Simpson revealed. Trump, however, has frequently posted about his legal troubles on his social media platform, Truth Social. He disclosed that he had been summoned to appear in a Miami court on Tuesday following the indictment news and confirmed on Friday that two of his lawyers had resigned, severing ties with him.

It remains unclear whether Simpson was aware of the lawyers’ resignation at the time of the video, but he suggested that Trump should consider suing his attorneys for failing to advise him to remain silent.

“My point is I don’t know if Donald’s lawyers are stressing this to him. If not, they should be fired, and he should sue them,” Simpson asserted.

Simpson has his own extensive experience with the legal system, having been found not guilty in the highly publicized murder trial of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman in 1994. He was subsequently held liable for their deaths in a civil trial.

Simpson faced further legal troubles when he was convicted on robbery and kidnapping charges in 2008. After serving time in prison, he was granted parole in 2017 and now resides in Florida.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)