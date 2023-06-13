FLATBUSH: Second-Alarm Blaze Destroys Jewish Family’s Home





The FDNY and Flatbush Hatzolah are at the scene of a second-alarm home fire on Avenue I and E. 23rd Street. The fire began at around 10:40 pm, and Hatzolah has treated at least two patients for non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to the heavy fire conditions, all FDNY personnel have been ordered out of the structure, effectively dooming it to complete obliteration from the flames.

An hour after the fire started, heavy flames still engulfed the entire structure.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE FLATBUSH SCOOP STATUS

