SICK: Biden Places Pride Flag Front And Center At White House





Prominent military veterans have voiced their criticism against the Biden administration, accusing it of diminishing the significance of the American flag by placing a Pride banner at the center of a display during a recent event.

Over the weekend, the White House held a Pride Month celebration on the South Lawn, featuring various decorations, including a rainbow-colored flag positioned prominently at the center of the White House balcony, flanked by American flags on either side.

President Biden’s Twitter account shared a message stating, “Today, the People’s House – your house – sends a clear message to the country and to the world: America is a nation of pride.”

However, critics argue that the administration’s placement of the Pride flag violated the guidelines outlined in the US Flag Code, which states that the Stars and Stripes “should be at the center and at the highest point of the group when a number of flags of States or localities or pennants of societies are grouped and displayed from staffs.”

Chad Robichaux, a Marine veteran who played a key role in organizing one of the largest civilian evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, expressed his concerns in a statement to The Post, saying, “You would think the White House knows this. They do, they just don’t care.”

Robichaux emphasized the significance of the American flag as a symbol of freedom and equality for all, regardless of skin color or legal sexual preference. He argued that no additional flags representing specific social groups were necessary, stating, “If every group could understand what the American flag truly represents, it would not be a divisive thing.”

